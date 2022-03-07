Penguin Pavilion opens at The Florida Aquarium Saturday for up-close look at penguins

The new Penguin Pavilion opens to the public at The Florida Aquarium Saturday, giving guests an up-close look at penguins.

"Thanks to the efforts of so many, including supporters like you, our outdoor African penguin habitat will officially open to the public on Saturday, March 12; providing our guests with the opportunity to engage with penguins every day," the aquarium said. "We know that seeing animals up-close creates understanding, inspires compassion and leads to efforts that have a positive benefit to animals in the wild. As a conservation-based aquarium, we dedicate a portion of all earned revenue from visitation to our conservation initiatives, including our African penguin program. The opening of the Penguin Pavilion is cause for celebration as we can more effectively use our voice to inspire action and additional resources in this fight against extinction. With your meaningful donation, you too help play a key role in the survival of African penguins"

The aquarium recently announced the addition of six new African penguins to its colony as it looks to advance its mission to save species like African Penguins from extinction.

“There is no better way to inspire empathy and action for these endangered species than by seeing animals up-close and learning their stories,” said Tim Binder, Senior Vice President of Animal Care & Health. “But it doesn’t stop with our amazing conservation ambassadors, we are committed to increasing our involvement in scientific research and conservation initiatives.”

