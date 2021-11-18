Florida Aquarium releases update following deaths of African penguins

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium released an update following the deaths of African penguins this summer.

In an email to Florida Aquarium members, officials said no definite cause could be determined. The consultation included more than 10 zoological veterinarians and testing at five different laboratories.

"While we may never know what triggered this heartbreaking event, the investigation did confirm that the care given to our penguins met the highest industry welfare standards and all operating procedures were followed," the email stated.

The Florida Aquarium said it remains steadfast in its commitment to provide world-class aminal care to the penguin colony. They will also continue to focus their conservation efforts in Tampa Bay and in South African to save the endangered African penguins from extinction.