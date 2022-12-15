Get your brunch on at the Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — We all love a good brunch on the weekends, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa does not disappoint. This Tampa hotspot has three unique options when it comes to your foodie needs.

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

This is Hard Rock Tampa's premiere steakhouse, and that quality carries over into their Bottomless Brunch offered on Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Enjoy a classic buffet with a raw bar, charcuterie, salad, pastries, dessert and a carving station. You can also opt for one of their made-to-order selections. Best of all, you can take advantage of unlimited mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys and spritzers.

It's $95 per person and there's a 90-minute dining limit. Reservations are highly recommended.

The Rez Grill

This America grill features a menu full of southern soul. The kitchen has a Jade wood-burning grill that infuses a lot of flavor into their steaks, fresh seafood and famous Rez Fried Chicken & Waffles. Brunch is offered on Sundays from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and offers a prix fixe menu for $55 per person with options like steak & eggs, stuffed french toast, and St. Louis ribs, as well as addition al la carte items.

Sugar Factory

This restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience full of some pretty sweet options. Try their monster stacks, like the Nutella Banana Lovers Pancakes topped with a caramelized sliced banana and toasted marshmallows, or the Strawberry Cheesecake Overload Pancakes topped with a slice of cheesecake and a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar. Sugar Factory also offers savory options like eggs benedict and steak and eggs. Plus, they have a variety of mimosa flights to choose from.

Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is located at 5223 Orient Road. Reservations for all three restaurants can be made online.

