Gasparilla pirates invade Tampa, take Mayor Bob Buckhorn hostage ahead of annual pirate fest

Kelly Bazzle
2:41 PM, Jan 23, 2018
Pirates took Mayor Buckhorn from his office to demand the key to the city of Tampa ahead of Gasparilla

The Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla invaded Tampa on Tuesday to demand the key to the city from Mayor Bob Buckhorn days ahead of the Gasparilla Pirate Festival

 

 

 

"Is that where he's at? Mayor! Mayor! I smell you" the pirates chanted as they marched toward the Mayor's office. 

"They think I'm going to surrender, they got another thought coming" said Mayor Buckhorn as he walked out into the streets of Tampa surrounded by the swashbucklers. 

Watch the kick-off to Gasparilla in Tampa below:

 

 

 

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter. 

 

