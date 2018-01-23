Gasparilla pirates invade Tampa, take Mayor Bob Buckhorn hostage ahead of annual pirate fest

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 51°
Pirates took Mayor Buckhorn from his office to demand the key to the city of Tampa ahead of Gasparilla
The Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla invaded Tampa on Tuesday to demand the key to the city from Mayor Bob Buckhorn days ahead of the Gasparilla Pirate Festival.
"Is that where he's at? Mayor! Mayor! I smell you" the pirates chanted as they marched toward the Mayor's office.
"They think I'm going to surrender, they got another thought coming" said Mayor Buckhorn as he walked out into the streets of Tampa surrounded by the swashbucklers.
Watch the kick-off to Gasparilla in Tampa below:
Everything you need to know about Gasparilla
How to get a free Lyft ride at Gasparilla
Budweiser Clydesdales appearing in Bay Area
Everything you need to know about Gasparilla
How to get a free Lyft ride at Gasparilla
Budweiser Clydesdales appearing in Bay Area
Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter.