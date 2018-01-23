Budweiser Clydesdales making appearances in Tampa Bay area ahead of the Gasparilla Pirate Fest

The Clydesdales will be crash a house party delivering cases of beer to one lucky Tampa homeowner on Gasparilla eve. You are invited to watch the beer delivery occur Friday at 3:00 p.m. at 2323 W North B Street.
You can also see the Clydesdales in person at the following locations:
Tuesday, January 23
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Total Wine
1720 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa
Wednesday, January 24
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Walmart
10327 Big Bend Rd
Riverview
Thursday, January 25
2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Circle K
17565 State Road 54
Lutz
The horses that join the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch are at least three years of age, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face, a black mane and tail, and have a gentle temperament.
Each Clydesdale stands approximately six feet at the shoulder and weighs about one ton. One horse will consume up to 25 quarts of feed, 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water every day.