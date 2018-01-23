Budweiser Clydesdales making appearances in Tampa Bay area ahead of the Gasparilla Pirate Fest

Sean O'Reilly
4:14 AM, Jan 23, 2018
1 hour ago

INDIO, CA: The Budweiser Clydesdales are seen during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are making several appearances across the Tampa Bay area this week.

The eight-horse hitch will pull the Budweiser red beer wagon down historic Bayshore Boulevard during Tampa's annual Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on Saturday, January 27.

Click here for all things Gasparilla

The Clydesdales will be crash a house party delivering cases of beer to one lucky Tampa homeowner on Gasparilla eve.  You are invited to watch the beer delivery occur Friday at 3:00 p.m. at 2323 W North B Street.

Gasparilla 2018: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest

You can also see the Clydesdales in person at the following locations:

Tuesday, January 23
3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
Total Wine
1720 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa

Wednesday, January 24
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Walmart
10327 Big Bend Rd
Riverview

Thursday, January 25
2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Circle K
17565 State Road 54
Lutz

The horses that join the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch are at least three years of age, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face, a black mane and tail, and have a gentle temperament.

Each Clydesdale stands approximately six feet at the shoulder and weighs about one ton. One horse will consume up to 25 quarts of feed, 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water every day.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top