Budweiser Clydesdales making appearances in Tampa Bay area ahead of the Gasparilla Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are making several appearances across the Tampa Bay area this week.

The eight-horse hitch will pull the Budweiser red beer wagon down historic Bayshore Boulevard during Tampa's annual Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on Saturday, January 27.

The Clydesdales will be crash a house party delivering cases of beer to one lucky Tampa homeowner on Gasparilla eve. You are invited to watch the beer delivery occur Friday at 3:00 p.m. at 2323 W North B Street.

You can also see the Clydesdales in person at the following locations:

Tuesday, January 23

3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Total Wine

1720 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa

Wednesday, January 24

1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walmart

10327 Big Bend Rd

Riverview

Thursday, January 25

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Circle K

17565 State Road 54

Lutz

The horses that join the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch are at least three years of age, must be bay in color, have four white legs, a blaze of white on the face, a black mane and tail, and have a gentle temperament.

Each Clydesdale stands approximately six feet at the shoulder and weighs about one ton. One horse will consume up to 25 quarts of feed, 50 pounds of hay and 30 gallons of water every day.