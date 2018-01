Captain Morgan is giving away $20 Lyft discount codes to those who plan to party like a "Captain" at the Gasparilla Pirate Fest in Tampa this Saturday.

Starting Saturday at noon, the first 1,000 users to enter the special discount code, will receive a $20 discount on their next Lyft ride to or from Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The ride discount code will be available from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday and is only eligible for rides taken to or from 5 miles of Tampa proper.

Gasparilla goers 21 and older just need to enter the promo code: "PIRATELIKEACAPTAIN"

