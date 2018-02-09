Florida State Fair food inventor shows off her latest insane dessert: Banana Frenkel Funnel Cake

TAMPA, Fla. -- For almost four decades now, “Mama Jane” Harris has created the kinds of food you only eat once a year.

They best are gooey and fried. The messier the better. All perfect for Instagram.

Her fans are spread out all over the country. From state fair to state fair. They eagerly anticipate her newest creation, which debuts at the Florida State Fair.

The Banana Frenkel Funnel Cake features banana batter cake, vanilla custard, confectioner’s sugar, chocolate, carmel and bananas. Lots of bananas.

“[My fans] are very passionate about their food,” Harris says. “I get a lot of my good ideas from them.”

And "Mama Jane," who lives in Pensacola when she is even home, takes those ideas and writes them down in her ever-expanding idea book.

“There’s enough recipes in that book to keep the family going for 50 years after I’m dead and gone,” Harris says. “It’s under lock and key. No one’s gonna find that book just anywhere.”

The most remarkable thing about "Mama Jane," is that for all her success and constant experimenting, she often has no idea what her creations taste like.

“Believe it or not,” Harris says, “I’m not a big fan of trying new foods. And you wanna know the kicker? I haven’t even tried the Banana Frenkel yet!”

Don’t worry, Mama Jane! Thousands of people will be happy to do that for you.