Celebrate the holidays in St. Pete along the SunRunner bus line

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—The holiday season is here and there is so much to check out in St. Pete! If you want to hit up various locations around downtown or head toward the beach, hop on the SunRunner for an easy ride from destination to destination.

Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field (1 Tropicana Drive): Enjoy America's largest Christmas light maze, plus plenty of food, vendors and the opportunity to go ice skating.

Imagine Museum (1901 Central Avenue): Take part in holiday scavenger hunt around the museum. If you find all of the tiny glass gifts and treats, you'll get 5% of in the gift shop. SunRunner Gold Card Members get $2 off their admission to the museum.

Morean Arts Center (719 Central Avenue): Check out the 2022 Falalala Florida Holiday Show, featuring work from local artists. Plus you can shop for unique ornaments and holiday gifts. SunRunner Gold Card Members get 10% off their purchase in the shop. This also applies to the shops at the Chihuly and Morean Glass Studio.

Valhalla Bakery St Pete (2462 Central Avenue): Try an assortment of holiday cakes, cupcakes and muffins. All items are egg free, dairy-free and vegan. SunRunner Gold Card Members get 15% off all orders.

Miracle at Mezzo (1111 Central Avenue): This coffee shop and cocktail bar has been transformed into a Christmas pop-up bar! Enjoy festive decor as you sip on holiday cocktails like Grandma Got Ran Over by a T-Rex or Santa's Little Helper.

CocoAddiction (344 Corey Ave, St Pete Beach): Fill up on holiday artisan chocolates and treats! Try their hot chocolate bombs or pre-order a Yule Log for your family to share. SunRunner Gold Card Members get 10% off on coffee, drinks, and tea.

The Sun Runner line covers ten miles from the beach to the Burg. Buses are scheduled to run every 15 minutes during the day. Click here to find more places that offer discounts for gold card members. These cards are valid through January 31.