St. Pete Pier's Winter Beach holiday funland includes a 4,000-square-foot ice skating rink

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay communities love the challenge of creating winter wonderlands in paradise.

But the St. Pete Pier just raised the bar on yuletide ingenuity.

Who's ready to go ice-skating on the beach?

As part of its "Winter Beach" holiday funland, the Pier has created a very real, very cold 4,000-square-foot ice skating rink on the sandy shores of St. Petersburg.

The rink will be open daily through January 17, 2022.

Tickets are $17, which includes 75-minute access to the rink and skate rentals.

Winter Beach also includes food, a holiday market, visits from Santa and more. For dates and times, click here.