Winter Village at Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park returns with outdoor ice rink

TAMPA, Fla. — The Winter Village at Tampa's Curtis Hixon Park will be back this year with an outdoor ice rink and Tampa Bay Lightning-themed festivities.

The village opens on Friday, November 19.

"We're always looking for ways to enhance the Winter Village experience, and this will be our most memorable year yet," said Shaun Drinkard, senior director of public programming and operations at the Tampa Downtown Partnership. "We're excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Lightning this year! You will see a lot of new holiday decorations in honor of our back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions."

In addition to the outdoor ice rink, there will be a Tampa Bay Lighting-themed 360° holiday light show with illuminated trees synchronized to music. Also new this year is an expansion at Lykes Gaslight Square Park to include "Sweet Street at The Square" which features Sweet Mama's Ice Cream shop along with beautiful lighting, local shops, and activations every Sunday.

"We are growing the celebrations throughout Downtown Tampa and creating a destination that everyone can enjoy for the entire holiday season," said Lynda Remund, President and CEO of the Tampa Downtown Partnership. "We're also happy to support our small businesses who can help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list."

According to a press release, the 5,000 square-foot ice rink will be open seven days a week. Tickets have to be purchased in advance online and reservations are subject to weather and rink conditions.

The Winter Village Express also returns this year. It takes you from Downtown's Whiting Station to Ybor and back on the TECO Line Streetcar. The one-hour trip features a holiday sing-along, holiday trivia, milk & cookies, and added surprises along the way. The Winter Village Express only runs on Sunday evenings.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Winter Village Express," added Remund. "As we continue to return to normalcy, we are resuming some of the attractions people have grown to love and adding in new ones every year, while also keeping safety protocols in place to ensure everyone stays healthy this holiday season."

