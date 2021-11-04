Take advantage of early Black Friday deals before they run out, consumer experts say

TAMPA, Fla. — While Black Friday isn’t until the end of the month, we’re already seeing several big retailers offering early Black Friday deals.

“There’s going to be a lack of availability of some products, people need to be aware of that,” said Robert Hooker, Professor of Supply Chain Management at the University of South Florida.

That’s what consumer experts have been warning about with worsening supply chain issues.

They say to act fast with holiday shopping and take advantage of early deals.

“The thing about this early start is it that does make things difficult for shoppers. Because shoppers have gotten so used to this idea that Black Friday, Cyber Monday, are the best prices of the year,” said Kristin McGrath, Editor for The Real Deal blog for RetailMeNot.

This year that might not be the case.

If it’s advertised as early Black Friday prices, it’s no trick.

Many retailers are starting sales early ahead of anticipated shipping delays and low stock.

“So if you see something now and it’s at a price you like and it’s less than full price and it’s available and it’s going to ship to you on time, I say pounce on it and then use Black Friday and Cyber Monday as maybe that last chance to knock items off your list, maybe a chance for self-gifting just to see what deals are out there,” said McGrath.

Some of the retailers offering discounts now include:



Amazon

Best Buy

Walmart

Target

Sephora

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Wayfair

At Best Buy you can find TVs, headphones, laptops, the Dyson Outside Total Clean cordless vacuum, a digital air fryer, and more items on sale.

Walmart has early Black Friday deals online right now that you can start shopping in stores this Friday. Some include:



55-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for only $228

LOL Surprise! Amazing Surprise Doll for just $64

Keurig K-Compact for $35

Tire savings events, including Goodyear tires at $20 off with a free tire balance

Then starting online November 10 at 7 p.m. and in stores November 12 you can find deep savings on items like:



Blackstone 22-inch Griddle with a hardcover and carrying case for just $117

Walmart’s exclusive lightweight and powerful HP i3 laptop for $279

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for an incredible price of $288

Target is also offering some of the lowest prices of the season on select items each week. You can shop these until Saturday:



Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (regular price $199.99, deal price $99.99)

$339.99 HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S. Mode (regular price $539.99, deal price $339.99)

L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots (regular price $15.99, deal price $4.99)

TVs at Black Friday pricing from LG, Samsung, TCL and more

“They might go lower on Black Friday but the thing to remember here is that supply could be really low so even if you see a very exciting price on something for an absolute baring, the number of items behind that price may be very low,” said McGrath.

