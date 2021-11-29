Major retailers offer big Cyber Monday deals on items like electronics, toys, kitchen gadgets

TAMPA, Fla. — For Cyber Monday, major retailers are offering deep discounts on a variety of items.

“Sometimes we’ll see certain items slightly better priced on Cyber Monday,” said Kristin McGrath, Editor for The Real Deal blog for RetailMeNot.

If you missed out on something you wanted to get on Black Friday, don’t worry.

“What we’ve seen in past years is that retailers do a lot of Black Friday repeats on Cyber Monday. They’ll just bring a Black Friday Price around again,” said McGrath.

If you’re not sure what to focus on, the products that will see some of the biggest deals include:



Electronics like TVs, laptops, headphones, earbuds and home security cameras

Kitchen Gadgets

Home products like vacuums

Here are just a few of the best marked down items on Cyber Monday:

Walmart



Samsung Class 4K Smart TV

Bose Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Ninja Blender Kitchen System

Samsung Chromebook

Best Buy



Save $200 on the Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum

Digital Air Fryer

Ninja Dualbrew Coffee System

Save $500 on select Samsung laptops



Target



Up to 40% off of toys

30% off clothes

Up to 50% off furniture

Up to 60% off video games



Amazon



50% off Fire Tablets

50% off Fire TV Stick

HP traditional laptops

Samsung tablets and monitors

Robotic Vacuums

You can expect to see different deals all day long at these retailers, but supply chain issues will mean things could sell out faster than usual.

“Retailers will do kind of pulsed deal launches where they’ll launch different things at different times just to keep that hype going,” said McGrath.

Experts say shopping earlier in the day is best if you’re looking for something specific.

“It’s really hard to predict for consumers what exactly is going to happen. So if it’s an item you must have, it’s an item you plan to get as a gift, as soon as you see it on sale, get up as early possible, wait for that price to drop, and get it,” said McGrath.

“If there’s something you’re flexible on, it’s on your list you don’t have to have it in time for the holidays, maybe it’s a self-gift for you, definitely wait and see how things roll out and see if you can get a better price,” she added.