First ever St. Pete Winter Market starts Saturday, 150 local vendors expected

The St. Pete Winter Market is Saturday from 3-9 p.m.

This is a new event this year.

“The idea is for people to understand that the Warehouse Arts District is a place to go for art and entertainment,” said Teresa Sullivan with the Warehouse Arts District Association.

Organizations along the Pinellas Trail will transform into the St. Pete Winter Market.

There will be more than 150 local artists, makers, and vendors where you can finish your holiday shopping.

Families are encouraged to just walk to bike along the Pinellas trail to see all the different vendors.

You’ll even be able to go to a yoga class, grab food from a food truck, or grab a drink from one of the local breweries.

“We expect to have dancing and singing and caroling and storytelling and so there’s going to be something for everybody,” said Sullivan.

There will also be entertainment.

“We’re going to have two live acts here at Seven C Music. We have a Jazz Duo and then a full-on blues band,” said David Hosler with Seven C Music.