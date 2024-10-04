Watch Now
Quirky Tarpon Springs shop 'The Funk' helps town recover from hurricane damage

Owners Valerie Vicens and Michael Pentrack gathered, distributed donations
The Funk is funky for sure. The new Tarpon Springs shop leans into the offbeat, showcasing wildly creative local art. There's even a tattoo shop in back along with a wellness and fitness room. "There's a little bit of absolutely everything in here," says Valerie Vicens, who owns the Funk with partner Michael Pentrack.
The shop is still finding its feet, and business has been rough lately.

"We haven't had a sale in a week," says Michael. "It's been very tough since the storm."

But that didn't stop the Funk from becoming a symbol of hope after Hurricane Helene left this town reeling.

After the storm, Valerie and Michael offered up a warehouse for donations — clothes, food, household items — putting out a grassroot social-media call for help.

They weren't sure what kind of response they'd get.

But boy, did they get a response.

"When I saw 4,000 square feet of clothes and food donated by the community, that brought tears to my eyes," says Michael.

The place was packed with love and support, a community taking care of its own. And the Funk was leading the charge.

With the help of friends and family, they are now dispersing supplies to families in Tarpon Springs and beyond.

For more on the Funk, go here.

For a full list of hurricane resources, go here.

