Future Taylor Swifts learn songwriting skills at music camp for kids at the Straz

For ages 10-18, the weeklong camp allows students to record their own song.
TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all future James Taylors and Taylor Swifts!

We have the perfect summer camp just for you.

The Straz Center's Patel Conservatory offers an annual camp for singer-songwriters ages 10 to 18.

Industry pros such as Evan LeFloch (Disney) teach the songwriting process, from words on paper to vocal delivery.

The goal for each student is to record their own self-penned song by the end of the weeklong day camp.

For more information on all Straz camps and classes — including pricing and registration — go here.

