Smoothie Bowls | At Home with Shay

Shay Ryan shows shares an easy way to make smoothie bowls.
Like many families, we love our smoothies and this Sunny Smoothie Bowl is a delight! The Sunny Smoothie Bowl has a tropical style base of mango, banana and pineapple. Topped with kiwi, blueberries, shredded coconut and granola, there is added texture and a little crunch. And the Berry Protein Smoothie Bowl has 23 grams of protein per bowl, is naturally sweet and creamy. It's great for breakfast, a snack or healthy dessert.

Sunny Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients for Sunny Smoothie

Sunny Smoothie base:

  • 2 ½ cups frozen mango - diced/chunks
  • ½ cup frozen banana - chunks
  • ½ cup pineapple juice

Toppings:

  • ¼ cup fresh kiwi - small dice
  • ¼ cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 tablespoon shredded coconut - unsweetened
  • 1 tablespoon granola - any variety you like
Berry Protein Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients for Berry Protein Smoothie

Berry Protein Smoothie base:

  • 2 ½ cups frozen mixed berries
  • ½ cup frozen banana - chunks
  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt

Toppings:

  • ¼ cup fresh raspberries
  • 2 tablespoon pistachios - roughly chopped
  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter - warmed in microwave 30-60 seconds
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds

Instructions

  • Place all smoothie base ingredients in a blender, food processor or smoothie blender and process until smooth. You may need to stop to scrape the sides several times or add a few tablespoons of liquid if it isn't blending well.
  • Scrape the smoothie base out of the blender/processor into a cereal bowl, add toppings and enjoy!

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.
Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.

