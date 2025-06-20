Smoothie Bowls | At Home with Shay

Like many families, we love our smoothies and this Sunny Smoothie Bowl is a delight! The Sunny Smoothie Bowl has a tropical style base of mango, banana and pineapple. Topped with kiwi, blueberries, shredded coconut and granola, there is added texture and a little crunch. And the Berry Protein Smoothie Bowl has 23 grams of protein per bowl, is naturally sweet and creamy. It's great for breakfast, a snack or healthy dessert.
Ingredients for Sunny Smoothie
Sunny Smoothie base:
- 2 ½ cups frozen mango - diced/chunks
- ½ cup frozen banana - chunks
- ½ cup pineapple juice
Toppings:
- ¼ cup fresh kiwi - small dice
- ¼ cup fresh blueberries
- 1 tablespoon shredded coconut - unsweetened
- 1 tablespoon granola - any variety you like
Ingredients for Berry Protein Smoothie
Berry Protein Smoothie base:
- 2 ½ cups frozen mixed berries
- ½ cup frozen banana - chunks
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
Toppings:
- ¼ cup fresh raspberries
- 2 tablespoon pistachios - roughly chopped
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter - warmed in microwave 30-60 seconds
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
Instructions
- Place all smoothie base ingredients in a blender, food processor or smoothie blender and process until smooth. You may need to stop to scrape the sides several times or add a few tablespoons of liquid if it isn't blending well.
- Scrape the smoothie base out of the blender/processor into a cereal bowl, add toppings and enjoy!
