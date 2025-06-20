Smoothie Bowls | At Home with Shay

Like many families, we love our smoothies and this Sunny Smoothie Bowl is a delight! The Sunny Smoothie Bowl has a tropical style base of mango, banana and pineapple. Topped with kiwi, blueberries, shredded coconut and granola, there is added texture and a little crunch. And the Berry Protein Smoothie Bowl has 23 grams of protein per bowl, is naturally sweet and creamy. It's great for breakfast, a snack or healthy dessert.

Ingredients for Sunny Smoothie

Sunny Smoothie base:

2 ½ cups frozen mango - diced/chunks

½ cup frozen banana - chunks

½ cup pineapple juice

Toppings:

¼ cup fresh kiwi - small dice

¼ cup fresh blueberries

1 tablespoon shredded coconut - unsweetened

1 tablespoon granola - any variety you like



Ingredients for Berry Protein Smoothie

Berry Protein Smoothie base:

2 ½ cups frozen mixed berries

½ cup frozen banana - chunks

½ cup plain Greek yogurt



Toppings:

¼ cup fresh raspberries

2 tablespoon pistachios - roughly chopped

1 tablespoon peanut butter - warmed in microwave 30-60 seconds

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Instructions



Place all smoothie base ingredients in a blender, food processor or smoothie blender and process until smooth. You may need to stop to scrape the sides several times or add a few tablespoons of liquid if it isn't blending well.

Scrape the smoothie base out of the blender/processor into a cereal bowl, add toppings and enjoy!

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.