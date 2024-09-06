Salmon with Brown Sugar & Berries | At Home with Shay

Making salmon with brown sugar and berries may sound a little unusual. However, if you think about the fattiness of the fish balanced by the tartness of the berries and the brown sugar bringing out the sweetness in all of it, maybe it will start to make sense. This beautiful dish can be ready with just a handful of ingredients and less than 5 minutes in the oven. I like to add a side of rice to soak up the sauce. I almost forgot to mention that it is pretty darn healthy and gluten free too!

Ingredients

4 salmon filets (fresh or thawed)

6 tbsp lightly salted butter (room temp)

½ cup light brown sugar

2 cups mixed berries, rinsed (such as raspberries, blueberries, blackberries)

1 lemon (juice & zest)

4 sprigs fresh thyme

2 cups cooked Jasmine rice (or other white rice)



Instructions

Move the rack to the highest position in the oven. Preheat the oven to high broil. Line a rimmed sheet pan with aluminum foil. Lay the pieces of salmon on the baking tray a few inches apart. Generously coat the tops of each filet with a tablespoon of butter and about 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Scattered the berries in a single, even layer on the baking tray between the fish filets. Zest the lemon and set that aside. Squeeze the juice on top of the fish and berries. Add the fresh thyme sprigs to the tray along with any remaining pats of butter and brown sugar. Place the tray in the oven to broil on high for 4 minutes. Adjust the timing based on thickness of the fish & height of the rack in the oven. Remove and transfer the fish and pan sauce to plates or a serving platter. Sprinkle with lemon zest and serve with cooked Jasmine rice.

