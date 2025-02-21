Over the Top Sweet Potatoes | At Home with Shay

Over the Top Sweet Potatoes are naturally gluten-free and can be customized to meet just about all dietary needs. What is best about them is that they are delicious and filling. They can be treated like a vegetarian or vegan entree based on the toppings used. Sweet potatoes are full of nutrients, filling and naturally sweet, hence the name. Pairing it with salty, nutty and tangy ingredients provides a balanced dish.

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes - scrubbed and halved lengthwise

2 tablespoons olive oil

¾ cup chopped nuts or seeds - pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds or a combination of them

1 small bunch of fresh flat-leaf parsley - chopped finely

2 tablespoons fresh dill - chopped finely

4 ounces pecorino romano - thinly sliced and crumbled

2 tablespoon raisins or chopped dates

3 tablespoon store-bought balsamic glaze (note: if you don’t have or can’t find a balsamic glaze, simply reduce a cup of balsamic vinegar in half in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Let cool before serving.)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Scrub the sweet potatoes and cut them in half lengthwise. Lay the sweet potatoes on the lined sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, using your hands to distribute the seasonings evenly to all sides of the potatoes. Bake them face down on the sheet pan until cooked through, approximately 20-30 minutes, depending on the size of the potatoes. While the potatoes are baking, toast the roughly chopped nuts in a dry pan over medium-high heat until lightly browned and fragrant. Approximately 5-10 minutes. Let cool to room temp. Combine the chopped herbs, cheese, raisins and toasted nuts in a mixing bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Mix together with a spoon. To serve, place the baked sweet potatoes flat side up on a plate or platter, generously top with the herb mixture and drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.