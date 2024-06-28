Mocha Caramel Chip Ice Cream | At Home with Shay

My daughter is the genius behind this recipe for Mocha Caramel Chip Ice Cream Cream. We were having one of our all-day family cook-a-thons, and she was responsible for dessert. Lucky girl! She decided to go for a chocolate and coffee mix of flavors because of her recent discovery of coffee and all of our love of chocolate. After seeing someone making ice cream on TikTok, she began making dessert! It turned out so delicious that our family of 4 finished off the entire batch of ice cream in one sitting! And we definitely would have eaten more if we could!

Ingredients

1 can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup instant espresso powder

2 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 ½ cups Heavy Whipping Cream

1 cup half and half

1 3.5oz bar Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel

Instructions

If you are churning your ice cream, make sure to freeze the bowl of your ice cream maker at least 24 hours before making the ice cream mixture or as instructed by the brand of your machine. Roughly chop the chocolate bar and set aside in your freezer. Tip: It will be easier to chop if it has been chilled in the fridge or freezer for 20-30 minutes prior to chopping. If you don’t do this, it will still work fine; it may just take a little longer for the ice cream to freeze. In a large bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, cocoa powder and espresso powder on a medium speed with a hand or stand mixer. Add the heavy cream and mix at a low speed to reduce splashing. ***If you have an ice cream churn, skip to the last step now. For the "whip & freeze" method: Continue to increase the speed with your mixer and whip until it reaches the soft peak stage like whipped cream. Add the half and half, mixing just until combined. Then, mix the chopped chocolate in by hand and pour the mixture into a lidded freezer-safe container. Freeze overnight before scooping. If you like, you can stir it once or twice during the freezing process to help distribute the chopped chocolate better. Continue here for Churning the Ice cream: Once the heavy cream is incorporated, add the half and half, mixing until combined. Pour the mixture into the frozen bowl of your ice cream maker and churn as instructed by your unit. When the ice cream reaches the soft serve stage, add in the chopped chocolate and allow to mix in. Eat as soft serve or transfer to a freezer safe, lidded container and allow to freeze through for several hours or overnight before scooping.

