How to make shrimp gumbo | At Home with Shay

Super satisfying, Roger’s Famous Shrimp Gumbo came into my world because a kind viewer wrote to me and shared his family recipe with me. He asked me to give it a try, and I did. And it is delicious! Just as he told me, it would be! Roger had mentioned that he doesn’t usually share the recipe with anyone, but he would give me permission to share it here on the website and in a cooking video I did for ABC Action News. I am so glad he was game for that because this is such a wonderful, filling, and healthy recipe. Whether you pour it onto a bowl of rice or just mop up the sauce with some crusty bread, it is filling enough to be a meal. It is also very simple to make.

Ingredients

For the Shrimp Gumbo:

1 lb large shrimp (shelled & deveined) ¼ cup butter 1 cup onion (small dice) 1 cup celery (thinly sliced) 1 medium green bell pepper (small dice) 1 clove garlic (finely chopped) 1 tbsp gluten-free flour 1 ½ tsp chili powder 1 ½ tsp fine sea salt 1 tsp smoked paprika ⅛ tsp cayenne pepper (adjust according to taste) 28-ounce canned diced tomatoes 15 ounce canned tomato sauce 1 tbsp fresh Italian Parsley (finely chopped) 1 lemon (sliced for serving)

Fluffy Brown Rice:

2 cups brown rice (rinsed until water runs clear) 4 cups water 2 tbsp olive oil ½ tsp fine sea salt



Instructions

In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine the rinsed brown rice, water, olive oil, and salt. Stir when it comes to a boil, and then turn the heat to low and allow it to simmer covered for approximately 45 minutes or until the liquid is completely absorbed.

Fluff with a fork and serve when ready.

In a large stock pot over medium-high heat, melt butter and cook the onion, celery, and green bell pepper until slightly softened. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the gluten-free flour and dry spices to the pot, stirring and allowing the spices to warm through.

Then add the tomatoes and tomato sauce. Bring to a boil, turn the heat to low and cover. Allow to cook for 15 minutes to an hour (depending on how much time you have), stirring from time to time. The longer it cooks, the richer the flavors get.

When you are ready to eat, add the shrimp and parsley to the pot, cover and let cook for about 5 minutes or until the shrimp are opaque. They cook very quickly, so be careful not to overcook the shrimp. They will also continue cooking in the hot sauce after they come off the stove.

Serve with rice or on its own with a slice of lemon.

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.