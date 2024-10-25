Cornmeal Waffles | At Home with Shay

Gluten-free Cornmeal Waffles are a delicious spin on the classic waffle. It leans a little more toward Southern cooking and is just as delicious as part of a savory or sweet meal. My favorite way to eat them is to top them with Oven Pulled Pork with Apple Slaw and some shredded cheese. If there are any waffles leftover after dinner, try topping one with pure cane syrup whipped with butter. They would also be fantastic with Southern Fried Chicken Strips and hot honey. The options are limitless, and they are easy to make, too!

Ingredients

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 ¾ cups gluten-free corn flour or medium ground cornmeal (not corn starch)

1 cup gluten-free flour blend with xanthan

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp fine sea salt



Instructions

In a small bowl, combine the eggs, milk and vegetable oil. Whisk or beat with a fork until well combined. In a medium bowl, combine the corn flour or cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Mix until combined well. Combine the wet and dry ingredients together, stirring just until it is thoroughly combined and there are no pockets of dry ingredients. Heat the waffle iron to a medium setting. Spray with cooking spray if needed, otherwise spoon enough batter into the middle of the iron so that it will spread to within about a half inch to an inch to the edge. Close the iron and cook as usual until lightly browned. Remove each waffle from the iron and serve right away or keep warm on a baking tray in a 200 degree oven until ready to serve. For a sweet treat- serve with maple syrup or cane sugar and butter whipped together. For a savory meal- top with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, shredded cheese and coleslaw or your favorite chili with cheese and sour cream. Or mix it up and go with fried chicken drizzled with hot honey or maple syrup. The options are limitless.

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.