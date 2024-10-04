Butternut Squash, Black Beans & Greens Bowl | At Home with Shay

This gluten-free Butternut Squash, Black Beans & Greens Bowl is so hearty and filling with more layers of flavor than you can count! I love this type of meal that can be customized for everyone at the table. Start with cooked rice or quinoa, then pile on as much or little of all of the components in your bowl, add some toppings and dig in!

Ingredients

Butternut Squash



2 lbs butternut squash (peeled, seeded & diced)

2-3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp cinnamon

salt & pepper to taste

Smoky Vegan Black Beans



15 oz black beans

1-2 tbsp olive oil

½ cup sweet onion (chopped)

2 tsp garlic (chopped finely)

½ tsp cumin

salt & pepper to taste

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

¼ tsp liquid smoke

Greens



12 oz kale or collard greens (tough stems removed and roughly chopped)

2-3 tbsp fine salt

1-2 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp garlic (chopped finely)

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

pepper to taste

Serving & Toppings



2 cups cooked rice or quinoa

½ cup chopped salted peanuts

2 avocadoes (sliced)

½ cup cilantro (chopped)

hot sauce, tahini, mayonnaise

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a large sheet pan or two with foil & generously coat with cooking oil. Cook rice or quinoa based on the package instructions. Keep warm until ready to serve. Generously coat the diced butternut squash with olive oil in a large bowl or on the prepared sheet pan. Then sprinkle with garlic powder, cumin, cinnamon, salt & pepper. Adjust the seasonings to fit your taste if needed. Stir the mixture around to coat the squash with seasonings as evenly as possible. Spread the squash out in an even layer and roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until fork tender and slightly browned. Remove from the oven and transfer to a serving bowl.

Black Beans:



In a small saucepan over medium heat, cook the onions in the olive oil until softened. Then add the garlic, stirring to prevent it from sticking. Once fragrant, add the garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir to heat through, then add the liquid smoke and vinegar. Pour in the black beans, stirring to combine everything well. Reduce the heat to low and cover until ready to serve.

Greens:



Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the collard greens or kale, boiling them for 2-4 minutes, check for tenderness with a stem. Once tender to the bite, drain the salted water very well & return the greens to the stove. Over a medium high heat, add olive oil, garlic, pepper & vinegar. Stir to coat with the seasonings. Transfer to a serving bowl.

Serving & Toppings:



Layer the rice/quinoa, roasted butternut squash, black beans, greens in a bowl then add toppings and sauces if you’d like. Cooked diced chicken, ham or steak, a fried or hard boiled egg, chopped peanuts, avocado, hot sauce, sriracha, tahini and mayonnaise are all great options.

Watch the video above to see Shay make this delicious dish.

Visit AtHomeWithShay.com for detailed instructions, nutritional information, and more gluten-free recipes.