Florida Blue, BayCare Health reach agreement following contract dispute

Florida Blue and BayCare Health announced an agreement on a new multi-year contract Wednesday, days before the current deal was set to expire.

The agreement will keep BayCare hospitals and services in Florida Blue networks for the long term.

Last week, as negotiations between the two sides continued, BayCare paused all elective surgeries and procedures for Florida Blue patients at its hospitals or with group physicians.

The new contact will presumably allow those procedures to resume.

“Throughout our work with BayCare Health System, we have remained focused on the best interests and well-being of our members and the Tampa Bay community,” said David Pizzo, Florida Blue Market president. “We are pleased to announce our teams reached a reasonable agreement to keep the high-quality services offered by BayCare in our Florida Blue networks and accessible to all our members.”