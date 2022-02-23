Watch
Report: Tom Brady's next job: Producer/Starring in '80 for Brady'

Alex Menendez/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec.12, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Tom Brady
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 17:07:00-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Nearly a month after announcing he's hanging up his cleats, we finally know what's next for seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he'll be producing and starring in a Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content Comedy titled 80 for Brady. Brady, per the report, will be producing the football-themed road trip movie through his company 199 Productions.

He'll star alongside film legends Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin.

"Inspired by a true story, Brady tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field will play the quartet." — Hollywood Reporter

80 for Brady will be directed by Kyle Marvin, and production is expected to begin this spring.

