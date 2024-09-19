Metallica bringing M72 World Tour to Raymond James Stadium in 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — Metallica announced they are extending their M72 World Tour for a third year with two stops in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

The band will return to Tampa for the first time in 15 years, performing shows on June 6 and June 8, 2025.

The M72 World Tour 2025 will continue the band's No Repeat Weekend tradition with entirely different setlists and lineups each night of the two-day shows.

The fan club presale will begin on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., and the general sale for the public will start on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.