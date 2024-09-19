Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Metallica bringing M72 World Tour to Raymond James Stadium in 2025

Metallica returns to Tampa after 15 years
Rockers Metallica to air concert at drive-ins across US
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Marco Ugarte/AP
FILE- In this Saturday, July 28, 2012, file photo, members of the band Metallica, from left to right, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, pose at a photo-call before their first of eight concert performances in Mexico City. Metallica said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, it has donated 250,000 euros (dollars 277,600) to support the construction of Romania's first paediatric oncology hospital.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE)
Rockers Metallica to air concert at drive-ins across US
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Metallica announced they are extending their M72 World Tour for a third year with two stops in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium.

The band will return to Tampa for the first time in 15 years, performing shows on June 6 and June 8, 2025.

The M72 World Tour 2025 will continue the band's No Repeat Weekend tradition with entirely different setlists and lineups each night of the two-day shows.

The fan club presale will begin on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., and the general sale for the public will start on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone obtained the most recent batch of Florida teacher exit interviews which detail, in their own words, why teachers left the classroom this summer.

“This is a sad career to be in,” Florida teachers reveal why they leave

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.