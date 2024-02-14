Interview with progressive rock legend Carl Palmer of Emerson, Lake, and Palmer

CLEARWATER — Legendary drummer Carl Palmer of the 70’s progressive rock band Emerson, Lake, and Palmer is bringing an innovative show to the Tampa Bay area. ABC Action News reporter Erik Waxler talked with Palmer about the process behind putting a show like this together.

Palmer says he got the full cooperation of the estates of his former bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.

He also says the show is not a tribute act, but the real thing.

The creators of the show use tapes of the band recorded in 1992 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

And because audio tracks were recorded separately, Palmer can play live alongside Emerson and Lake who will be shown on video walls.

Emersonand Lake both passed away in 2016.

ELP sold an estimated 48 million records worldwide.

The Return of ELP featuring Carl Palmer comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on February 23rd.

