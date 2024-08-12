'Cars' area coming to Magic Kingdom, largest expansion in park history

Walt Disney World shared more details about the upcoming Cars expansion to Frontierland. It will be the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom Park's history.

At the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, Calif., the Walt Disney Company surprised fans with two major announcements: a Frontierland expansion inspired by Pixar Animation Studios' "Cars," and Villains-themed lands.

On Monday, the resort said the reimagined land will feature Lightning McQueen, Tow Mater, and all their friends.

To make room for the new adventures, Walt Disney World announced the "Rivers of America" and "Tom Sawyer Island" will close, and be transformed into "a vast and rugged terrain."

Disney/Pixar

Once completed, the newly reimagined area of Frontierland will be home to two new "Cars"-themed attractions that go beyond Radiator Springs.

One attraction will take guests on a thrilling race across the land, climbing mountain trails, dodging geysers, and splashing through mudholes.

Younger guests will enjoy the second attraction that Disney describes as fun for the whole family.

Guests can still enjoy Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island for a little while longer. Disney said work on the new reimagined areas won't "rev up" until next year.