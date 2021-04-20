Floridians, lawmakers and others react to the Chauvin guilty verdict

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday, April 20. Floridians took to social media and the streets to voice their opinions.

The jury deliberated just 10 hours across 2 days, the verdict was unanimous.

State leaders, lawmakers, activists, and others have released statements following the verdict.

GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America! — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

PHOTOS: NATION REACTS AFTER DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY OF ALL CHARGES IN MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD

“Our hearts go out to the family of George Floyd. Finally, justice prevailed! What we've all witnessed during this trial has confirmed what we saw in the video. Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. We know the jury deliberated for nearly eleven hours and we commend them for their courage. The NAACP Florida State Conference hopes this begins true healing as we will not rest and will continue our efforts to ensure the deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and countless others are not in vain but move us toward true and unadulterated justice for our community. While we applaud today’s verdict, this will not provide justice for all victims of police misuse of force and we must recognize that police reform remains a major objective of the NAACP,” says Adora Obi Nweze, President of NAACP Florida State Conference and member of the National Board of Directors.

Sheriff Chad Chronister reacts to today’s verdict.

“￼...We will continue to build bridges with all members of our community and ensure that everyone is treated with respect and dignity.” pic.twitter.com/ArbZCtMBdp — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 20, 2021

Hillsborough County Public Schools stands with our community as we collectively reflect on the loss of George Floyd. Today’s verdict may bring this case to a close, but we must all continuously fight the racial injustice we see across our nation. — Addison Davis (@AddisonGDavis) April 20, 2021

Mayor @JaneCastor on today’s verdict: “I’m not sure there was any conclusion that could have been reached other than a guilty verdict on each of those charges.” Says the death of #GeorgeFloyd will bring important changes to police departments across the country. @abcactionnews — Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) April 20, 2021

“The emotion, as a young Black man in this country, to have justice prevail in the Chauvin murder trial that has captivated the world’s attention is indescribable. While millions of people breathe a sigh of relief for this accountability, there is still so much work to be done. What’s clear is that it is long past time to address systemic racism in this country and I will continue to push for real reforms so that everyone can live safely without fear of harassment, discrimination, or being killed. I continue to pray for the Floyd family and others across the country who’ve suffered immense, unnecessary loss due to nothing more than the color of their skin.”- State Senator Shevrin Jones (D-Miami Gardens)

