Floridians, lawmakers and others react to the Chauvin guilty verdict

AP
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, listen as Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank, questions witness Donald Williams, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Derek Chauvin
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday, April 20. Floridians took to social media and the streets to voice their opinions.

The jury deliberated just 10 hours across 2 days, the verdict was unanimous.

State leaders, lawmakers, activists, and others have released statements following the verdict.

“Our hearts go out to the family of George Floyd. Finally, justice prevailed! What we've all witnessed during this trial has confirmed what we saw in the video. Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. We know the jury deliberated for nearly eleven hours and we commend them for their courage. The NAACP Florida State Conference hopes this begins true healing as we will not rest and will continue our efforts to ensure the deaths of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and countless others are not in vain but move us toward true and unadulterated justice for our community. While we applaud today’s verdict, this will not provide justice for all victims of police misuse of force and we must recognize that police reform remains a major objective of the NAACP,” says Adora Obi Nweze, President of NAACP Florida State Conference and member of the National Board of Directors.

“The emotion, as a young Black man in this country, to have justice prevail in the Chauvin murder trial that has captivated the world’s attention is indescribable. While millions of people breathe a sigh of relief for this accountability, there is still so much work to be done. What’s clear is that it is long past time to address systemic racism in this country and I will continue to push for real reforms so that everyone can live safely without fear of harassment, discrimination, or being killed. I continue to pray for the Floyd family and others across the country who’ve suffered immense, unnecessary loss due to nothing more than the color of their skin.”- State Senator Shevrin Jones (D-Miami Gardens)

