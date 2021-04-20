Share Facebook

People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Associated Press

A video screen is seen as the jury afirms a guilty verdict at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Associated Press

Kamaile Elderts and Joseph Ravago listen to news reports as they wait Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington, to hear the verdict in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Associated Press

A video screen displaying former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is seen as the jury afirms a guilty verdict at the trial of Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Associated Press

A person reacts on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington, at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House after the verdict in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

London Williams, 31, of Harrisburg, Pa., bursts into tears on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington, after hearing that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks as Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, listen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after the jury returned guilty verdicts on all three charges in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Associated Press

A video screen is seen as the jury afirms a guilty verdict is announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,, Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, and Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., wait on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, for the verdict to announced in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Associated Press

A video screen is seen as a reporters works as the jury afirms a guilty verdict at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Associated Press

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus listen on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, as the verdict to announced in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Associated Press

A woman holding a George Floyd poster pumps her fist across the street from the Hennepin County Government Center, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, after jurors found former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Associated Press

Joseph Ravago wipes tears from the eyes of Kamaile Elderts on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington, after the verdict in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

AniYa A motions as she walks through Times Square in New York, while talking on her cell phone after a Minnesota jury found Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Associated Press

People listen on a phone on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Washington, before the verdict is read in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Associated Press

