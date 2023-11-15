Tampa Bay Thrives helps teens open up about mental health with new workshop

TAMPA, Fla. — Many young people are struggling with their mental health, but many won’t talk about what they are feeling.

To help with the discussion, a local nonprofit put on a workshop for high school students.

“I don't think a lot of people who comment negative things on the internet realize how hurtful it is to other people,” explained Mimi Pham, a senior in the nursing program at Tampa Bay Technical High School.

Pham said social media has negatively affected her mental health. But now is the time for her to take action.

“This year, I’ve been off of social media a lot more than I used to be. So, I think that has helped me a lot,” said Pham.

She recently attended the workshop put on by Tampa Bay Thrives called “Strike the Stigma.”

The event not only helped her grow personally but also professionally.

Since Pham is studying to be a certified nurse, she wanted to learn more about the importance of mental health.

“Nurses should have more knowledge on mental health because we're more physical with patients. We see them on a day-to-day basis. And we should understand the effects of mental health on a patient because mental health can take a toll on your physical health as well,” explained Pham.

From the workshop, she learned how someone’s negative remarks can damage another person’s self-esteem.

“I learned that like it takes five positive comments to disregard one negative comment,” said Pham.

“Tampa Bay Thrives is a mental health coalition that was founded to make it easier for people in Tampa Bay to find help and heal,” explained Carrie Zeisse, the president and CEO of the nonprofit.

Zeisse said there is an urgency to get young people help based on research from Mental Health America, which shows a spike in younger people looking for a diagnosis.

“It's worrisome because if we don't help young people early on, that is going to be a significant mental health crisis in five to 10 years,” said Zeisse.

Tampa Bay Thrives has other mental health programs, including “Let’s Talk," a telephone line you can call at (844) YOU-OKAY.

“That is a free resource line. It's open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. It offers a variety of referrals and resources so that you can get help,” explained Zeissa.

And if you need mental health help now but your appointment is too far off, the non-profit has a program for that, too.

“We have a bridge counseling program that is completely free. It's four free sessions of counseling just to help you stay stable and not get worse while you're waiting for care,” said Zeisse.

She hopes more young people will reach out if they need help.

“Mental health illnesses, even when they do progress, are incredibly manageable,” said Zeisse.

For more information about the services at Tampa Bay Thrives, click here.