Suicide survivors and those impacted by suicide overcome grief through support

SARASOTA, Fla. — September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Last Saturday, the 21st annual Marathon for Suicide Prevention and Awareness was held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

Over 700 runners laced up their shoes for the event hosted by Centerstone, a non-profit facility for mental health and addiction. The goal is to help start the conversation around suicide and put an end to stigma.

Many of the participants were suicide survivors or were impacted by it.

“I obviously couldn't save my dad. Let me help someone else if I could just save one life. And that was my motivation,” explained Rennee Hayes, who lost her father to suicide.

Hayes said ever since that day in 1998, she has been trying to help others by sharing her journey. She even revealed for the first time that she, too, tried to die by suicide five years ago.

“Anything you can do for yourself to help you get through it? Just know this too shall pass, you know, focus on your breath. Focus on the good things,” said Hayes. “I can attest to say the resources that are available work, and there's nothing to be ashamed of.”

Hayes now reminds herself daily to have gratitude.

“I'm grateful for my breath. I'm grateful that I can stand here. I'm grateful that I'm not in the pain that I was with my back. I'm grateful that I have a great boyfriend and great family and friends and coworkers, and I’m going to keep breathing as long as I can,” said Hayes.

Patricia Lucas’ life was also impacted by suicide when her brother took his own life.

“I've always felt some guilt about the fact that I was not able to help my brother. And you would think after 41 years, I would be over it. But I'm not. Clearly,” said Lucas.

It has been hard for her to let go but wants others to not be afraid to talk about their mental well-being.

“People just do not talk about it. And again, there is always some stigma to it, or there has been, and there shouldn't be because it means the person needs help,” said Lucas.

Throughout the event, there were signs that read, “There’s more to my life; There’s more to my story.” The importance is the use of a semicolon, which means to pause, as it could save your life.

“When life has reached a point for you that you feel that bad, that you're in that much emotional pain, that you think suicide is your only answer, the only way out—we really want to encourage people to pause and realize that it's not,” said Melissa Larkin-Skinner, the CEO of Centerstone.

Larkin-Skinner had two friends die by suicide and believes the stigma of getting help makes many suffer in silence.

“Sometimes, we are too afraid to talk to the people around us because we don't want them to judge us. And there's also that we don't want to burden them,” explained Larkin-Skinner.

Doves were released, signifying the “letting go” of a loved one and honoring their memory. Although these ladies still struggle, they are offering this advice to anyone who needs it.

“Find that one thing you're grateful for and know that whatever you're feeling right now, this too shall pass. There's more to life,” said Hayes.

“I would say to them that there is hope. There is more to your life story. There are people that love you, care about you. Please get help,” said Lucas.

“You have something to offer this world. Every one of us does, and we want you in this world so that we can have that, so that we can know you, and so that we can see what you're going to accomplish. It's important,” said Larkin-Skinner.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or are in crisis, please call or text 988. They answer 24 hours a day, seven days a week.