Handling stress, preserving our mental health during hurricane season

TAMPA, Fla. — We are now at the peak of hurricane season. And after going through Hurricane Idalia at the end of August and Ian last year, the trauma of these storms might be hard to shake. And if you're feeling a bit stressed and exhausted, you're not alone.

“Even as native Floridians, we can see that storm is out there brewing up. And it does tend to bring up some anxiety,” explained Sharon Clime, an Elite DNA Behavioral Health Therapist.

Clime recommends that you don’t isolate or consume yourself with every detail when it comes to storms in the tropics.

“We all want to stay informed, but we do want to be mindful that we are not hyper-fixated on the news and not switching channels, you know, to get every angle that we can. Take some time and do some things for yourself, whether that's, you know, reading a book or playing games with your family,” said Clime.

If you are a hurricane survivor or know someone else who was and is struggling, it is best to reach out or get the help you need.

“If you're noticing that they are doing some of the things that I've talked about, like isolating or they're discussing with you that they're having nightmares or flashbacks, it's really important to get them involved with a therapist and get them plugged into the community somehow,” said Clime. She adds in part, “PTSD it's not just the combat-related illness. It can come from anywhere. And so just being aware.”

Chief meteorologist Denis Phillips is an expert at tracking the tropics with Florida’s most accurate forecast. But how does he stay calm during a hurricane?

“How do you personally handle it because on air you obviously are effortless, right, keeping calm, but how do you personally handle that stress?” asked ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan.

"I think it's easier for me because I just dive into the work you know you don't think about all the other things, you just think where's the storm going to go,” explained Phillips.

He added that it is all about preparedness, saying, “You hide from the wind, you run from the water. And for my family, they know that I'm going to keep them safe because I'm not going to wait to the last minute to get them out of here.”

Denis knows all too well that hurricanes churning in the gulf can make many people emotional and scared. Even our own colleagues here at ABC Action News.

“There was a time with Ian and with Irma where I walked into this newsroom. And there were people that we both know very well that were crying because of the stress. And honestly, that's kind of when I learned that it isn't just about getting the forecast. It's about getting people through a storm, holding them by the hand, and you know this, you take the folks by the hand, and you walk them through it,” explained Phillips.

And knowing about Rule #7, we had to ask if Denis ever freaks out during hurricane coverage.

“I'm the kind of guy who worries about things that I can actually control. I mean, there's so many things out there, especially with weather or anything else that's out of our hands. And I'm usually not really worried about those sorts of things because I can't do anything about them,” said Phillips.

If you or someone you know is struggling with trauma from a storm, there are several treatments that can help. You can learn more about them and other services at Elite DNA here.