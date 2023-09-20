Florida Behavioral Health conference discusses the need for mental health care

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mental health crisis is impacting the nation, but what is being done to care for Floridians? In August, The Florida Behavioral Health conference was held in Orlando. The event called “Elevate” is the largest behavioral health conference in the southeast. Over 1,800 professionals in the mental health field were in attendance to discuss the latest trends and new research, including Johnny Crowder. He is a local mental health advocate who created “Cope Notes,” a daily mental health text that can train your brain.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan attended the conference and had the opportunity to speak with Melanie Brown-Woofte, the President and CEO of The Florida Behavioral Health Association. She is thankful that more money from the state is helping develop new mental health programs for those in need.

“We represent the nonprofit community, mental health, and substance use treatment providers. So, the population that we see are those who are uninsured, under-insured or have Medicaid,” explained Brown- Woofte.

She adds that the convention honors those in the mental health field for their hard work. It also inspires them to continue helping those less fortunate.

“If you are in crisis, whether its law enforcement dropping you off, whether your family sees that you're in need, whether you just want to come in, you come in the door and you are treated. It doesn't matter if you have money. It doesn't matter if you have insurance. You will be seen, and you will be linked to the service that you need, when you need it,” said Brown Woofte.

The Florida Behavioral Health Association represents over 70 community mental health and substance use treatment providers in Florida. That treats over 500,000 individuals each year. And due to the opioid addiction crisis Floridians are asking for even more assistance right now.

“The opioid addiction and the loss of life there with unintended overdose is blind to income level, to race, to gender. And so, we're seeing so many families who've been impacted by that, that there is now that recognition that this is important, we need to do something about it,” explained Brown-Woofte.

With the Attorney General’s opioid settlement and the legislature’s efforts, more money is coming in to help those right here in the state. And you’ll receive even more coverage if you’re on Medicaid.

“Last session, we saw an increase of $126 million dollars recurring to come into the system of care, directly for mental health and substance use,” said Brown-Woofte. She adds “This past session, we were so fortunate to see that the legislature passed a Medicaid rate increase. We have not seen a rate increase for the Medicaid population since 2000 -2001.”

If you need help, even with no insurance, Brown-Woofte says reach out as treatment is available and can change your life.

“The individuals that we treat will call us five or ten years down the road and say thank you for helping me in crisis,” said Brown-Woofte.

If you're uninsured or under insured and need mental health services or addiction treatment, clickhere.