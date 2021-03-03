Menu

Walking Club Walker of the Week: Robert

Posted at 9:16 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 09:16:05-05

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Every Wednesday, Sarah Phinney nominates a top motivator in the Walking Club Facebook Group as Walker of the Week! This week, she's spotlighting Robert of Hernando County. Watch the video above to learn more about him.

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming #WalkingClub stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.

