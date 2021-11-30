Walking Club Walker of the Week: Britt

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Nearly every week, Sarah Phinney highlights a top motivator in the Walking Club Facebook Group as Walker of the Week! Today, she's featuring Alex of Largo.

Join Sarah's Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming #WalkingClub stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.