Walking Club: The second annual Great Tarpon Springs Pumpkin Hunt kicks off

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Get in the Halloween spirit by searching for pumpkins in downtown Tarpon Springs!

The second annual Great Tarpon Springs Pumpkin Hunt kicked off October 1 and runs through October 24.

“You have three full weeks to come down to Tarpon Springs, get some steps in and learn where all the pumpkins are,” said Ashley Harter, Tarpon Springs Recreation Special Event and Volunteer Coordinator.

The laminated pumpkins can be found in 40 different spots across the downtown area. Some are the same as last year, but the numbers on the pumpkins have changed and there are new clues.

Clue sheets are available online here. Printed copies can be found at the Tarpon Springs Recreation Center. The address is:

400 S Walton Ave

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Copies can also be picked up at the Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce. The address is:

1 N Pinellas Ave

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

“The clue sheets have super hard and super easy clues for you to solve," said Harter. "Once you solve the clues, go to the location and find the pumpkin."

Harter says it’s a good idea to visit later on in the week or on the weekend because a lot of the pumpkins can be found inside businesses.

“Just make sure you check business hours before coming down,” said Harter.

If you’re stumped by a clue, just take a walk and see what you find!

Make sure to turn in your clue sheet, no matter how many you answer. You can drop off a physical copy or email the list to tarponrec@ctsfl.us.

Harter says prizes include donations from businesses.

“Tarpon Springs is a very walkable place, so get out there and to go into those businesses. You will find things that you have never seen before,” said Harter. “It really challenges you to go and explore, especially if you live here.”

