Walking Club: Hillsborough County Hiking Spree Kicks Off Nov. 1

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

The popular Hillsborough County Hiking Spree kicks off Monday, November 1.

The goal of the spree is to visit at least eight of the 25 spots on the list that will be released Monday. The places to hike range from neighborhood parks to conservation parks to nature preserves and state parks.

“We wanna encourage everybody, whether you can walk a quarter mile, a half mile or if you’re just one of those adventurous hikers that prefers to do 12 miles,” said Brad Lympany, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Park Naturalist. “We want to add a little something in for everybody.”

You do not need to be a Hillsborough County resident to participate. You just need to register and keep track of which parks you visit.

If you visit at least eight parks, you will be eligible to win a prize, including a patch or medallion.

The Hiking Spree lasts until March 31.

