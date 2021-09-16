Walking Club: Exploring the Oldsmar Trail from Cypress Forest Recreation Center

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Check out a lovely stretch of the Oldsmar Trail from the Cypress Forest Recreation Center. It’s one of the most natural parts of the trail.

What is it?

The Oldsmar Trail is a 10-mile loop that runs throughout the entire city. Some parts are connected by sidewalks.

You can access the trail in a number of locations, including from Cypress Forest Recreation Center. It’s located at:

650 Pine Ave N

Oldsmar, FL 34677

It costs $5 per car to park at the recreation center from April through November because of the spray park.

Inside the recreation center, you’ll find program rooms, a gymnasium, and restrooms.

Behind it, you can access fitness stations and a connector to the Oldsmar Trail.

“This is one of our more natural settings here for the trail,” said Chip Potts, Oldsmar Director Leisure Services. “We have boardwalks and water features you can see as you walk by.”

Signs along the path show visitors what kind of wildlife they may see while visiting.

“We’ve already seen alligators, we’ve seen birds, squirrels, all kinds of nature and then there’s also the flora and the natural flowers that you see here as well,” said Potts.

When should I visit?

If you’d like to check out this part of the Oldsmar Trail when Cypress Forest Recreation Center is open, you can visit Monday through Friday from 9 am to 9 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

