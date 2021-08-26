Walking Club: Exploring the Bradenton Riverwalk

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Take a stroll on the Bradenton Riverwalk this weekend! You’ll find no shortage of things to do or see. Plus, exciting plans for the Riverwalk are in the works!

Where is it?

The Bradenton Riverwalk is currently 1.5 miles along the Manatee River from about 14th St W and 1st Ave W to Manatee Memorial Hospital.

There are many choices for parking, but a suggested spot is:

452 3rd Ave W

Bradenton, FL 34205

What’s there?

You’ll find endless ways to entertain yourself. There is a beach volleyball court, great lawn, skate park, splash pad, amphitheater, fishing pier, and more.

Click here to see a map.

If you get tired, there are shaded, comfortable “Outdoor Living Room” spaces where you can enjoy views of the river and people-watch.

Also, be sure to keep an eye out for “Postcards from the Friendly City” on your walk. The postcards visually represent the historical significance of the river in the development of Bradenton.

“So, as you’re taking your walk, you’re able to learn about the indigenous people of the area, the aquatic life, early commerce, and it’s just a really great addition to the beauty that surrounds you here,” said Andrea Knies, Communications and Community Engagement Director for Realize Bradenton.

What’s next?

Plans call for an expansion of the Riverwalk to the east by 1.25 miles. You can take a look at the plans here.

Officials say it will be a quieter and more passive experience than the current Riverwalk. A family reading room is among one of the new amenities visitors can look forward to.

“If you want to walk the whole way, you’ll be able to do a three-mile walk one way and really enjoy it, said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown. “We’re excited about that.”

Work is expected to be complete in Spring 2022.

When should I visit?

The Riverwalk is open all day, every day.

The splash pad is also open every day, but from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bathrooms on the Riverwalk are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter