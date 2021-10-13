Walking Club: Exploring Seffner Community Park

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Get some steps in, grab a good book and relax on the lawn at Seffner Community Park. Here’s everything you need to know before you visit with your family this weekend.

Where is it?

Seffner Community Park can be found at this address:

406 N. Kingsway Rd.

Seffner, FL 33584

It’s right next to, and shares a parking lot with, Seffner-Mango Branch Library.

What’s there?

Visitors will find a 0.6-mile paved trail and some slight rolling hills.

“This was apparently used for fill dirt and pull dirt from when they developed I-4 back in the day,” said Brad Lympany, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Park Naturalist.

Plans are in the works for trail signs, but you can walk a designated route by following the arrows on the ground.

Along the way, you might see some wildlife, including a variety of birds. Lympany says the chances of alligators at the park are low, as there is no water feature.

The charming Seffner Community Garden is also on the property. If you’re lucky, you’ll see volunteers working. Feel free to stop by and say hi!

“We have a lot more walking trails than people realize in the county,” said Lympany. “It’s a great place to drive a short distance, come out and have a beautiful walk.”

When should I visit?

The park is open from sunrise to sunset. The trail is not lit.

You can check the hours of the Seffner-Mango Branch Library here.

