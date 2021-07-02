Walking Club: Exploring McKethan Lake Day Use Area near Brooksville

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Visit McKethan Lake Day Use Area with your family this weekend! This small charming park is a great place for all ages and ability levels. Here's what you need to know before you visit!

Where is it?

McKethan Lake Day Use Area is about a 15 minute drive north of downtown Brooksville.

Put this address in your phone before you head out:

15185 Broad Street

Brooksville, FL 34601

Some drivers turn in to the Withlacoochee Visitor Center thinking it’s the park, but continue north. You’ll see signs for McKethan Lake Day Use Area.

It costs $2 per person to get in. If you don’t have service, you can pay later.

Pets are not allowed at the park.

What is there to do?

There is a just over a mile paved road that also serves as a paved path. Traffic flows one way so it’s a good idea to walk in the opposite direction of traffic.

There is also a two-mile natural trail. Thankfully, you’ll find plenty of shade on both walks.

“There are only a few areas that are truly open to the sun at certain times of the day,” said Keith Mousel, Withlacoochee Center Manager.

Visitors could see a wide variety of birds, deer and an occasional alligator in the lake.

Additionally, there are pavilions, picnic tables, grills, restrooms and a playground at the park.

Mousel says it’s a great place for all ages and ability levels.

“It’s not something that you’ve got to be in big shape to do, it gives you an opportunity just to start to experiment with the outdoors and it’s a pretty place,” said Mousel.

When should I visit?

McKethan Lake Day Use Area is open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

