Walking Club: Exploring Lake Seminole Park

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Spot a few animals on the Sarah’s Walking Club Wildlife Scavenger Hunt checklist by visiting Lake Seminole Park in Pinellas County this weekend. Visitors will love the paved path and beautiful scenery.

Where is it?

Lake Seminole Park spans more than 200 acres in western Pinellas County. Put this address in your phone before you head out:

10015 Park Blvd N,Seminole, FL 33777

What’s there?

There’s something for everyone at Lake Seminole Park.

It has 13 picnic shelters, six restrooms, a ball field, boat ramp, playgrounds and more.

Dogs are allowed, but there is no dog park.

The main draw is the two-mile paved recreational trail. If it’s your first time, consider parking near shelters 12 and 13. That will put you closest to the start.

You can do the entire two-mile loop or cut it in half and just do a mile loop.

Along the way, keep your eyes peeled for wildlife.

“We’ve got the alligators here because of the fresh lakes and all the water birds you can think of,” said Sue Cimmino, Pinellas County Chief Ranger.

Cimmino said there are a fair amount of regulars at the park. Its popularity rose during the pandemic.

“When COVID first came out, the visitation in this park went crazy high,” she said. “So, a lot of people discovered it, and once they discovered it, they wanted to keep coming back.”

When should I visit?

Lake Seminole Park is open every day from 7 a.m. to sunset.

Pinellas County Parks are closed the day after Thanksgiving and on December 25.

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter