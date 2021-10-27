Walking Club: Exploring Clearwater’s Crest Lake Park

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

The recently renovated Crest Lake Park in Clearwater is already popular with walkers and it’s easy to see why. Put it at the top of your list of places to visit this weekend! You won’t be disappointed.

Where is it?

Crest Lake Park can be found just off of Gulf to Bay in Clearwater. The address is:

201 S Glenwood Ave

Clearwater, FL 33755

What’s the history?

Crest Lake Park reopened to the public in April 2021 after being closed for about a year for renovations.

The makeover cost nearly six million dollars and was funded through the city’s BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement money.

What’s there?

Crest Lake Park has something for everyone!

WFTS

In addition to a half-mile loop around the lake for walkers, visitors will find multiple play areas for kids, a spray pad, picnic shelters, boardwalks, sand volleyball courts, open spaces and a dog park.

“It has four different areas for different types of dogs, it’s shaded has little dog water bowls and even has benches for humans too,” said Allie Chandler, City of Clearwater Senior Public Information Coordinator.

“The park is surrounded by neighborhoods, but this park is really a park for everyone in Clearwater and its visitors,” she said.

When should I visit?

Crest Lake Park is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Parking is free and available on all sides of the park, except the side that borders Gulf to Bay Blvd.

