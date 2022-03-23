Walking Club: Explore Ybor City by taking a walking tour

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Go beyond the bars by exploring historic Ybor City on a walking tour.

Max Herman, tour guide, manager and owner of Ybor Walking Tours, has been guiding people through the neighborhood for nearly seven years.

“Ybor City is one of the most unique towns in America,” he said. “In fact, it’s one of the best-kept secrets in the south.”

Herman has seen even more locals on his tours because of the pandemic. He said they’re often shocked when they find out more about the area’s rich history.

“The tours expose everything from the bricks all the way to the top of the buildings and all the stories and heroes that put this place together.”

The tours take visitors along 7th Avenue, and then beyond it.

“We go to to the casitas that Vicente Martinez Ybor built for the workers, some cigar factories, some social clubs that were the glue of the society where everybody gathered to make them feel like they were back in the old country, rather than in the new world of Ybor City,” Herman said.

The tours are available seven days a week and last about two hours. You’re guaranteed to hear a cluck or two along the way.

“You get to see all the chickens walking around this area,” he said. “It’s almost like the time flies by without you even noticing.”

Reservations must be made in advance. Tours cost $25 for adults and $15 for children ages six to 12. Children five and under are free.

If you’re looking for an adventure after dark, Herman also runs ghost tours in Ybor City. The tours begin at 8 p.m. every night and last about two hours as well.

“We bring people into these buildings that have been visited by many ghost hunters around the world and then we let them do the exploring from there,” he said.

Check out more information about Ybor Ghost Tour here.

