Sarah’s May Walking Club Calendar Challenge: What you need to know

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a Walking Club to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Sarah is switching things up in May and is challenging her walkers to follow a calendar full of fun goals! Some days she's asking folks to explore new parks, while on other days, the goal is to increase your time or mileage. Remember to post your daily updates in the Walking Club Facebook group!

And, on weekends especially, sport your Sarah's Walking Club gear! You can check out t-shirts, bags and water bottles here. Everything is priced at the cost of production so no one is making a profit from sales.

May Walking Club Challenge PDF by ABC Action News on Scribd

Looking for new places to visit? Check out this map of all the parks and trails Sarah has featured on Walking Club.

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.