Sarah’s April Walking Club Challenge: What you need to know

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a Walking Club to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

So many members of the Walking Club Facebook group loved doing a March walking challenge, that they voted in favor of doing an April challenge! Most want to set a daily step goal.

Because there are walkers of all ability levels in the group, Sarah created different tiers. You can pick your own level and aim for that step count every single day. Remember, you’re only in competition with yourself!

Beginner: 4,000+ steps a day

Intermediate: 8,000+ steps a day

Advanced: 12,000+ steps a day

If you’re not sure how to track your steps, Greg Dee suggests those who have an iPhone use Apple Health. You may not know that it’s already tracking your daily steps! Google Fit is a great option for Android users.

If you’d like to track your steps using a watch, Greg’s top choice is the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Smart Wristband. The wristband costs about 35 dollars on Amazon. It can be delivered as soon as the next day if you use Amazon Prime.

If you want something a little more simple that doesn’t track your location, consider the 3DFitBud Simple Step Counter. The pedometer with a clip costs about 25 dollars and can also be delivered the next day for users of Amazon Prime.

Other options from Greg include the Willful Fitness Tracker ($17 on Amazon) and LETSCOM Smart Watch Fitness Tracker ($30 on Amazon).

Remember to post about your daily progress in the Walking Club Facebook group! There will be a new post at the top of the group every day so it's easy to keep up with fellow members who are taking on the April challenge.

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming Walking Club stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.