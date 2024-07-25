Tully’s Tails: Yorkie helps seniors, creates paintings

SARASOTA, Fla. — Never underestimate the impact of Demi the Yorkie.

She is a real dynamo at Town Square Senior Day Care in Sarasota. Everything in the facility is designed to help slow the effects of debilitating diseases like dementia and aphasia.

Brittany Lush works at Town Square Senior Day Care and has an extensive background in art and design. She took care of her dad when he was diagnosed with Dementia, and what she does now is a perfect fusion of her talents.

“So basically, being able to do what I love and share it with people in a way that helps and impacts their lives,” said Lush. “Even my father as he’s progressed. You get more of that blank stare; you can bring in an animal, and that light comes back, that life comes back.”

“It’s not just a cuddly cute thing, there’s a real connection people have to them, despite whatever disease they are battling,” said ABC Action News anchor James Tully.

Lush told Tully she gets Demi to make paintings for the seniors.

“You’re going to start smearing the peanut butter on the zip-lock bag,” explained Lush. “This is also a tactile activity. You can do it without the peanut butter with people smearing the paint, too.”

When Demi is done with the peanut butter, her masterpiece is complete. She then adds a signature paw print, and it is time to show it off.

It’s something helpful for everyone.

“I am a thousand times happier, and I know I’m exactly where I should be,” said Lush.