Tully's Tails: Meet Charlie

TAMPA, Fla. — Katina Simoff and her husband Howie absolutely loved their dog, Roxie. But Roxie sadly passed away three years ago.

“Coming home to an empty house was really. You know I kept pestering him because I am the one that has to have the dog. I am the one that wants the dog,” explained Katina.

Her proactive approach paid off when she saw a photo of Charlie on the New Port Richey-based Rugaz Rescue website.

Katina Simoff

Katina Simoff

“I was like Howie, I have to have him. Any dog who lets somebody put a Christmas hat and lights around his neck and he just had that look of oh Lord why me,” said Katina.

Howie still wasn’t ready for a new dog but, five months later, Katina saw another photo of Charlie again. This time the Shar-Pei Chow Mix came home with them, along with his unique personality.

“They are not your typical in your face, happy-go-lucky dog. Not to say they can’t be, but they are kind of aloof at times. Which is fine because that is what I enjoy,” explained Katina.

She added that her previous Roxie knew Charlie was the one for them and made sure nobody else got dibs on him.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.