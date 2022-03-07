Watch
Tully's Tails: Meet Charlie

Katina Simoff
Posted at 5:23 AM, Mar 07, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Katina Simoff and her husband Howie absolutely loved their dog, Roxie. But Roxie sadly passed away three years ago.

“Coming home to an empty house was really. You know I kept pestering him because I am the one that has to have the dog. I am the one that wants the dog,” explained Katina.

Her proactive approach paid off when she saw a photo of Charlie on the New Port Richey-based Rugaz Rescue website.

“I was like Howie, I have to have him. Any dog who lets somebody put a Christmas hat and lights around his neck and he just had that look of oh Lord why me,” said Katina.

Howie still wasn’t ready for a new dog but, five months later, Katina saw another photo of Charlie again. This time the Shar-Pei Chow Mix came home with them, along with his unique personality.

“They are not your typical in your face, happy-go-lucky dog. Not to say they can’t be, but they are kind of aloof at times. Which is fine because that is what I enjoy,” explained Katina.

She added that her previous Roxie knew Charlie was the one for them and made sure nobody else got dibs on him.

