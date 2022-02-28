Tully's Tails: Rugaz Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — Devilyn Rugaz, founder of Rugaz Rescue and The Golden Years Project, takes senior dogs that may only have a day or two left and treats them to a bucket list day.

Recently Miss Mia received her day.

“She came in as a stray to animal services unable to walk. She was a skeleton. She only weighed 21 pounds as a boxer,” said Rugaz.

Rugaz Rescue

For her bucket list day, Mia received a stroller so she could be mobile, had lunch on the beach, enjoyed a picnic, barbecue, and even had a photoshoot with a local magazine.

Rugaz credits her childhood in and out of foster homes for being able to do the amazing work she does now.

“But then the seniors hit differently, and nobody wanted them because they aged out of the category that people wanted. And I felt that to my core. Like you know when somebody turns around goes eh, you’re 18 we can’t help you anymore. Nobody’s going to want to adopt you or take you in you know you’re a little too old and you’ve got to go on your own,” explained Rugaz.

She adds that these dogs are special, and they deserve to feel special.

You can find out more about Rugaz Rescue here.

Don’t forget to share your rescue dog or cat stories on the Tully’s Tails Facebook Page. We might even share it on Good Morning Tampa Bay.

