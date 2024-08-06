Help ABC Action News 'Pack the Pantries' for kids in need at schools across Tampa Bay

BARTOW, Fla. — ABC Action News is teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay and DFCU Financial to "Pack the Pantries" for kids in need at more than 70 schools and colleges across Tampa Bay.

This includes Bartow High School's "Champions Canteen," a free food pantry that gets restocked frequently by members of the varsity cheerleading team.

But here's the thing: We can't "Pack the Pantries" without your help.

Through "ABC Action News Gives," an initiative of the Scripps Howard Fund, we're looking to stock free food pantries for the start of the new school season. This would allow students to concentrate on their homework instead of worrying about where their next meal is coming from.

Just one dollar equals five meals for a student in need, and Feeding Tampa Bay makes sure food and resources are properly dispersed so all of the school pantries are well-stocked for a new year.

To help "Pack the Pantries," go here.